Letters to the editor: Readers protest North Platte cardiologist being fired

Ogallala

***

I am writing this letter because I was just informed that Dr. Markiewicz is no longer with Great Plains Health. This saddens me because in 2020 Dr. Markiewicz saved my life.

I was transferred from Grant to GPH with chest pain. Upon arrival Dr. Markiewicz implanted an Impella device in my heart due to it not functioning at capacity. He then sent me via jet to Lincoln for further treatment. When my heart was strong enough, Dr. Markiewicz put in stents.

He is a very knowledgeable, compassionate, caring doctor and I don’t know where I will go from here for my further heart health.

I understand that he was let go for some reason that is unknown to me. GPH will lose me as a patient along with many other patients if he is not reinstated. Please look at this through the eyes of his patients. He is a very big asset to GPH along with surrounding communities.

Please reconsider your decision and bring him back.

John Yancey

Madrid

***