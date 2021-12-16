Letters to the editor: Readers protest North Platte cardiologist being fired

I am not privy to the gossip chain or with many opinions of why Dr. Richard Markiewicz is no longer with Great Plains Health, but I can speak the truth of what I have seen and experienced as a grateful patient of his.
We have received our “letter” and are now losing the man who has saved my life, my husband’s life, our pastor’s life and countless others with his ability, his passion and tenacity to not give up easily.
Close to four years ago, I suffered all night with moderate upper back pain that would not go away no matter what I tried, and finally at 9 a.m. I decided it needed checked out.
I wasn’t in the ER 30 minutes and I was on my way to the cath lab being prepped for a heart catheterization.
I was awake and alert during the procedure and was amazed at the smooth efficiency of Dr. Markiewicz’s team. No questioning, just flowing together, explaining things too me, showing me what they found, getting the job done. I was then totally aware of his gifted leadership and professional efficiency and caring ability.
This man has made Great Plains Heart what it is today. He is extremely gifted and passionate: not just about knowing things, but about his patients. He is brilliant as a cardiologist, is a trailblazer in his field of expertise and has a tenacity rarely seen in any profession.
We personally have been blessed by his life. Our community has been blessed by his tireless commitment.
We can’t afford to lose who he is, the future he has ahead of him and the lives he will save in the process.
Please reconsider your decision before it’s too late for all of us.
Karen S. Newton
North Platte
***
I am not sure of the circumstances that have led to this great doctor leaving Great Plains. It seems to me, having a number of physical problems, that doctors do not stay in western Nebraska, resulting in travel to see your doctors. When I am having a relapse in my health I am then in need of finding drivers. It would be a great loss if Dr. Markiewicz leaves this area. He saved my life and followed my case after triple bypass. I never felt rushed nor did I feel my questions were unimportant.
Judy Krajewski
Ogallala
***
I am writing this letter because I was just informed that Dr. Markiewicz is no longer with Great Plains Health. This saddens me because in 2020 Dr. Markiewicz saved my life.
I was transferred from Grant to GPH with chest pain. Upon arrival Dr. Markiewicz implanted an Impella device in my heart due to it not functioning at capacity. He then sent me via jet to Lincoln for further treatment. When my heart was strong enough, Dr. Markiewicz put in stents.
He is a very knowledgeable, compassionate, caring doctor and I don’t know where I will go from here for my further heart health.
I understand that he was let go for some reason that is unknown to me. GPH will lose me as a patient along with many other patients if he is not reinstated. Please look at this through the eyes of his patients. He is a very big asset to GPH along with surrounding communities.
Please reconsider your decision and bring him back.
John Yancey
Madrid
***
On Dec. 7 I had a one-year check-up appointment with Dr. Markiewicz to follow up after my heart ablation surgery done in Denver. The staff called me to reschedule — I needed to see Dr Markiewicz as I was having AFib episodes again. I could only see the PA as Dr. Markiewicz had an emergency. I was then told at my appointment that Dr. Markiewicz would no longer be working at Great Plains Health.
Dr. Markiewicz has saved the lives of many people here. He helped bring the heart cath to the hospital. I do not know what has happened, but I believe that we need the skills Dr. Markiewicz brings to this area.
A heart attack won’t wait to drive to Kearney or Denver. If his dismissal was not related to his excellent patient care, he should be reinstated at Great Plains Health!
Jody Cisneros
North Platte