Letters to the editor: Replica of Tomb is fake patriotism

I wish to voice my opinion concerning the commercialization of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by bringing to North Platte a replica of the Tomb. I think it (the replica) is a disrespectful ploy to simply conduct a fundraising event in our city. Sorry, but selling food and playing music is not, I feel, being reverent.

Its 100-year celebration of the history of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier should be no celebration at all. A soldier died; his body unidentifiable, and therefore there is no known history of that soldier.

So what is the history lesson we the people are supposed to learn? The stone came from a quarry on a certain date, was assembled on a certain date. The Old Guard have been protecting the Tomb from a certain date to present.

The Old Guard take an oath to never consume alcohol for the rest of their life. But this event will encourage the gathering of people to eat sandwiches! How preposterous! I attended the activities at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier many years ago; there were no sandwiches, cookies or Coke machines to be seen.

I trod on sacred ground in Washington, D.C. The thought of a traveling replica of the sacred Tomb, to me, is unfathomable. To me, there is no sacred ground at Buffalo Bill State Recreation Area.