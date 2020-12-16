Paloucek: New mayor puts hand to the tiller

The arrangement with WCDHD has had its detractors from inception and was adopted on a narrow 4-3 vote in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only one council member who voted in favor remains; four new members were elected in November. The contentious part of the agreement is the city’s authorization of WCDHD’s adoption and enforcement of public health regulations within city limits.

To be clear, few if any, certainly not Kelliher, question the capacity, good intentions or expertise of the 10-member WCDHD staff serving the public health interests of the 40,000 residents of the six-county district. The primary objection is the delegation of the adoption and enforcement of health regulations to an unelected body.

Our collective experience with the current pandemic suggests that the fallout associated with imposing restrictions must be part of the equation when communities decide what steps to mandate to reduce infection and death. Basic governing principles support the concept that representatives — elected by and ultimately accountable to citizens — are best positioned to perform that balancing. Certainly, elected officials rely upon facts and advice from people with expertise; our city’s health board has not been a staffed or functional body for decades, raising practical questions about how to intelligently provide health regulations without the current arrangement with WCDHD. It is not a simple decision, but it is heartening that the mayor wants to thoughtfully consider it before Jan. 7 when it would otherwise automatically, and mostly unnoticed, extend for another year.