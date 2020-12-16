Paloucek: New mayor puts hand to the tiller

An unanchored boat full of people in deep water is going to move. It may simply drift along aimlessly, its path and speed and destination determined only by the whims of wind, current and obstacles encountered. Or it may be propelled — by sail or oar or motor — and guided by a tiller to a desired end point. That boat full of people is going someplace; the question is which forces are going to govern its terminus.
A community is much like that moving boat. Its path can be left to the quirks of chance. It may be blown about by random, erratic reaction to one issue and then the next, swirling in circles created by absence of direction, leadership and confidence. Or it may progress toward articulated goals shared by the majority of its citizens, powered by the focused energies of its public and private resources, and guided by elected officials with the trust and support of the community they represent.
A couple of the items on last night’s North Platte City Council meeting agenda suggest that newly elected Mayor Brandon Kelliher, sworn in on Dec. 1, is not much for unguided drifting. This column went to the editor yesterday morning, so decisions made at Tuesday’s meeting are not known as I write. But, at the mayor’s impetus, the council was slated to take up reconsideration of the city’s April 2020 agreement with the West Central District Health Department. Also on the agenda is the first of Kelliher’s promised “public agenda request” opportunities.
The arrangement with WCDHD has had its detractors from inception and was adopted on a narrow 4-3 vote in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only one council member who voted in favor remains; four new members were elected in November. The contentious part of the agreement is the city’s authorization of WCDHD’s adoption and enforcement of public health regulations within city limits.
To be clear, few if any, certainly not Kelliher, question the capacity, good intentions or expertise of the 10-member WCDHD staff serving the public health interests of the 40,000 residents of the six-county district. The primary objection is the delegation of the adoption and enforcement of health regulations to an unelected body.
Our collective experience with the current pandemic suggests that the fallout associated with imposing restrictions must be part of the equation when communities decide what steps to mandate to reduce infection and death. Basic governing principles support the concept that representatives — elected by and ultimately accountable to citizens — are best positioned to perform that balancing. Certainly, elected officials rely upon facts and advice from people with expertise; our city’s health board has not been a staffed or functional body for decades, raising practical questions about how to intelligently provide health regulations without the current arrangement with WCDHD. It is not a simple decision, but it is heartening that the mayor wants to thoughtfully consider it before Jan. 7 when it would otherwise automatically, and mostly unnoticed, extend for another year.
Also encouraging is the mayor’s inclusion of a “public agenda request” period during the council meeting. People will have the opportunity to respectfully request that a matter be considered by the city. Requests will be researched by city staff and resolved or set for a future meeting. This invitation for public participation is particularly refreshing on the heels of an administration that occasionally refused agenda item requests of City Council members, as happened with Iron Eagle, and that ran meetings in a fashion that suggested decisions were predetermined and the public meeting was merely a formality.
Again, the outcomes on these two agenda items are unknown as I write. Realistically, WCDHD’s participation in North Platte’s public health decision-making will likely be part of the equation, perhaps with ultimate determination coming after consideration, informed debate and vote by the City Council. And whether anything groundbreaking occurs on account of it, Kelliher’s “public agenda request” addition to meeting agendas is an innovative acknowledgment that those who work at City Hall, elected officials and otherwise, have no monopoly on good ideas.
Regardless of specific results on these items, Kelliher’s inclusion of them on the agenda bodes well. There is a clear and good message here. Our new mayor has a hand on the tiller and is purposefully propelling City Hall toward engaged and informed civic decision-making; a meandering drift with the wind and current will not suffice when there is someplace you want to go.
