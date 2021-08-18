Paloucek: Regent Phares sets thoughtful example on CRT

If you see Bob Phares, tell him thanks. Phares is our district’s representative on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. He was appointed to the position in 2006 and has since been elected to six-year terms in 2010 and 2016. Phares was North Platte’s mayor from 1969 to 1976 and a Republican candidate for governor in 1978, losing a close primary to Charles Thone, who went on to serve as Nebraska’s governor from 1979 to 1983. Phares has been an engaged member of our community for half a century, and his thoughtful work as a public servant on our behalf deserves our appreciation.
Recently, Phares joined four board colleagues in rejecting fellow Regent Jim Pillen’s resolution opposing “any imposition of Critical Race Theory in curriculum” within the NU system. The resolution was defeated on a vote of 5-3 after considerable fanfare and publicity, much of it involving Gov. Pete Ricketts, whose two-term limit as our state’s chief executive will conclude after next year’s general election. Ricketts is supporting Pillen’s campaign to be Nebraska’s next governor and has been a cheerleader on the anti-CRT bandwagon in Nebraska.
Late in June, Pillen, speaking as an individual and candidate for governor, voiced his opposition to CRT. Then, Charles Herbster, who is also seeking the GOP gubernatorial nomination, and two conservative political groups criticized Pillen’s “inaction” as a regent on CRT instruction, calling on him to take a stand against “the attempted indoctrination of students on (Nebraska) college campuses.” Pillen’s resolution followed shortly after, only to be voted down at the Board of Regents’ meeting last Friday.
All this attention focused on CRT reminds me of advice I received long ago from an old attorney, delivered via a unique analogy. The sage lawyer told me that people’s legal problems are regularly like a greased pig race — an event in which piglets are greased and released into a fenced ring where participants, typically young farm kids, try to catch them in exchange for a prize, often ownership of the caught piglet, which can then be fattened and sold. The wise counselor’s comparison of the difficulties of getting one’s arms around legal conundrums to capturing a greased pig makes sense. But even more illuminating was the old lawyer’s guidance that, when confronting a greased pig race, one must also wonder who greased the pigs.
So who is greasing this CRT pig? Critical race theory is a concept that has been around for more than 40 years and, until this spring, was a little-known bit of academia that few of us had ever heard of. I was never exposed to it, never, in my own education through high school, college and law school from which I graduated in 1983, 1986 and 1989 respectively; or my eight years on the North Platte school board (2005 to 2013); or during the years my kids were in school and college — our oldest started kindergarten in 1994 and our youngest was last in college in 2019. I try to stay pretty well informed, I read extensively, and I stay abreast of what is happening in education and politics. But until four months ago, critical race theory was entirely unknown to me. So why has CRT suddenly become a plague upon our land demanding the attention of our governor, university leadership, local school boards and who knows who all else?
In an oversimplified nutshell, CRT explores the extent to which racism is embedded in our nation’s culture and institutions. Do some people take this notion too far and paint with too broad a brush? Do some people see racism where a more innocent explanation is the truth? Absolutely, on both counts. But does this country still suffer significant negative impacts from racism, and must we do better on senseless division along racial lines? Again, two times “yes.” Can the responsible study of CRT produce gains on that front? Many, many reputable historians and educators have long believed so.
Then why are Ricketts, Pillen and others of their ilk now sloganeering about CRT, largely distorting this four-decade old, extraordinarily complex academic concept? Why are these politicians grossly exaggerating the extent to which CRT is a part of instruction in our schools? Other than to serve politicians’ ambitions, what good has ever come from creating imaginary boogeymen?
We would do well to follow Regent Phares’ lead, reject purveyors of overblown political rhetoric and strive to live our nation’s foundational self-evident truth that all men are created equal. Thanks, Bob.