Paloucek: Regent Phares sets thoughtful example on CRT

All this attention focused on CRT reminds me of advice I received long ago from an old attorney, delivered via a unique analogy. The sage lawyer told me that people’s legal problems are regularly like a greased pig race — an event in which piglets are greased and released into a fenced ring where participants, typically young farm kids, try to catch them in exchange for a prize, often ownership of the caught piglet, which can then be fattened and sold. The wise counselor’s comparison of the difficulties of getting one’s arms around legal conundrums to capturing a greased pig makes sense. But even more illuminating was the old lawyer’s guidance that, when confronting a greased pig race, one must also wonder who greased the pigs.

So who is greasing this CRT pig? Critical race theory is a concept that has been around for more than 40 years and, until this spring, was a little-known bit of academia that few of us had ever heard of. I was never exposed to it, never, in my own education through high school, college and law school from which I graduated in 1983, 1986 and 1989 respectively; or my eight years on the North Platte school board (2005 to 2013); or during the years my kids were in school and college — our oldest started kindergarten in 1994 and our youngest was last in college in 2019. I try to stay pretty well informed, I read extensively, and I stay abreast of what is happening in education and politics. But until four months ago, critical race theory was entirely unknown to me. So why has CRT suddenly become a plague upon our land demanding the attention of our governor, university leadership, local school boards and who knows who all else?