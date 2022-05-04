5-3 miller letter

Interpreting ads about the GOP contenders
According to the political ads currently running on TV, the Republican candidates for governor are one or more of the following:
1. Liars
2. Polluters
3. Tax dodgers
4. Tax hikers
5. RINOs
6. Pro-choice
7. In favor of illegal immigration
8. Just don’t care
9. Self-serving politicians
10. Soft on crime
11. Liberals
12. Secretly like Joe Biden and big government spending
13. Live in another state.
The Democratic candidate is looking better and better.
Martin Miller
Doniphan