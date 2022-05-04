 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5-3 miller letter

Interpreting ads about the GOP contenders

According to the political ads currently running on TV, the Republican candidates for governor are one or more of the following:

1. Liars

2. Polluters

3. Tax dodgers

4. Tax hikers

5. RINOs

6. Pro-choice

7. In favor of illegal immigration

8. Just don’t care

9. Self-serving politicians

10. Soft on crime

11. Liberals

12. Secretly like Joe Biden and big government spending

13. Live in another state.

The Democratic candidate is looking better and better.

Martin Miller

Doniphan

