To the residents of North Platte,
North Platte has been my home since 1953 when my husband, Leonard, and I moved to the “big” city from McCook. Leonard had just finished mortuary school in Cincinnati, and a job offer in North Platte made it the ideal place to work and to raise a family. An excellent education was always a priority for us, and the school system offered through the Catholic church was a natural fit for our children and our hopes for their futures.
We were immediately welcomed and quickly made friends through St. Patrick Church and other business, philanthropic, educational and social outlets. All through my time here, the city offered rich soil for us to put down roots, invest our time and talents, and eventually even start a business (The Shepherd’s). The town grew and so did we.
And now, I am moving to Kansas City to be closer to my children and I am saying goodbye to the only home I have had in my adult life. As I leave, I want to say thank you to the people of North Platte and the surrounding communities for the many kindnesses shown me and my family through all my years here. We certainly have proven to one another in the care and concern we give to one another that this indeed is the Good Life.
P.S. Go Big Red! (Some things you carry with you no matter where you live.)
RoseAnn Farrell
North Platte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.