A national treasure was laid to rest in McCain Cemetery recently (Aug. 3). Ted Hanich from Dunning was 99 years old and had served in the U.S. Army for four years during World War II. I was fortunate to be able to be in Broken Bow during visitation by the family at Govier Brothers Mortuary. I delivered a beautiful red rose to the family.
I began delivering a single rose to WWII veterans about three years ago. The requirements were for the veteran to have one of the three funeral homes in North Platte prepare his/her body for interment at Fort McPherson. In a short time, I noticed that fewer and fewer WWII veterans met those two requirements. I found in the obits that a WWII veteran was to be laid to rest in Curtis. I asked my friend Blake if he would like to go with me to Curtis, deliver a single red rose to the funeral home there and pay our respects to the family. Since then, I have tried to honor WWII veterans being buried close to North Platte with a rose. The farthest trip I have made was to Mullen.
I have delivered perhaps 20 roses to what news commentators refer to WWII veterans as “national treasures.” It is not the cost of the rose but rather it is the price they have paid for my freedoms.I wish not to glorify myself with this project, but to honor the sacrifices made on my behalf by these magnificent World War II veterans.
David C. Olson
North Platte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.