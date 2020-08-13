On behalf of the volleyball program at North Platte Community College, we would like to thank businesses and individuals who purchased “Sweet Saloon” cinnamon rolls during Nebraskaland Days. Money raised supplements our volleyball scholarship program.
We want to thank the North Platte Community College North and South Campus Welcome Center personnel, who took orders and gave a helping hand when needed. This is such a crucial part of the entire ordering process. We also want to thank the administration of NPCC for supporting our fundraising project during Nebraskaland Days.
We would like to thank the administration of North Platte St. Patrick’s School and business owners of Sports Shoppe, Do-It Center and Westfield Pharmacy for allowing us to use their facility for baking or brochure pickup sites. Although things didn’t look quite the same, we greatly appreciate their willingness to help.
We would also like to thank Highland Dairy for their generous donation of product to this year’s fundraiser. Your support is greatly appreciated.
The following supporters — Linda Guenin, Clancy Hammond, Gia Zarek, Lori Mau, Vicki Hopping, Colleen May, Sally Thalken, Deb Wurl, Kylie Wroot and Kathy Wroot — put in long hours preparing and baking the rolls. Their interest and desire in supporting our program is valued and very much appreciated.
Lastly, we appreciate the opportunity to be a part of the Nebraskaland Days celebration. We are thankful for the community showing us support during this tough time we are going through. It was humbling to see all the support despite the circumstances.
Alexa McCall
Sweet Saloon director and NPCC head volleyball coach
North Platte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.