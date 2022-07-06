Letter to the editor: After Nebraskaland Days’ success, ‘thanks’ seems inadequate

After Nebraskaland Days’ success, ‘thanks’ seems inadequate

Thanks is a word that gets slung around a lot these days. Sometimes not very sincerely. In fact, my phone will auto-populate that word as a reply to some text messages I get, as if an appropriate way to simply terminate a conversation. So the word comes up short for me as I’ve reflected on this past month’s festivities.

I can’t begin to name everyone who contributed to the success of Nebraskaland Days 2022. But I would be remiss if I didn’t name our board of directors, who don’t get paid a dime for the countless hours they donate to our small nonprofit. Similarly, the Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee is a group of folks who are dedicated to their craft. Our Cody Cavalry amazes me yearly as they come together to again volunteer for our organization. A special mention of our sponsors, who came together to underwrite nearly 25% of our expenses this year. Mayor Brandon Kelliher and the City of North Platte are also top of mind, as we can’t function without their support. A special mention of the North Platte Police Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol is also in order; they work tirelessly to ensure our patrons remain safe. The countless community organizations who come together to produce events or help us in other ways.

And a special mention to all of the fans who showed up and bought tickets. We do this for you. To maybe forget about life for a while as the music plays, to remember the days when you wanted to be a cowboy, or to just remember the simple joys of a corn dog and cotton candy.

I want to express our sincerest gratitude to you all. Our family’s heart is full of new memories that we’ll treasure. And while we can still hear Tim and Miranda, our attention is fully turned to 2023. We can’t wait to do this again.

David Fudge

Executive Director

Nebraskaland Days Inc.