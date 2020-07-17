The all-volunteer staff of Grace Ministries Food Pantry is humbled by the generosity of the community. We have received wonderful donations of food and funds, which have allowed us to keep our shelves full. We are thankful for every one of them!
We are especially grateful for the Noon Rotary Club who arrived in their bright blue shirts and a truck full of much-needed nonperishables. We also thank Gary’s Super Foods for partnering with Noon Rotary on this venture. How wonderful to be living in a community of such caring people.
Grace Ministries is open to those in need Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. each week at 114 East C St. Our volunteers are masked and gloved and work inside, placing customers’ food on a table outside for close-to-contactless service. Our customers have done a great job at social distancing while waiting outside. We are blessed to be able to assist in these anxious times.
Leigh Henline
First Presbyterian Church
Grace Ministries
Food Pantry
