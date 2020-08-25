With families isolated at home, children aren’t making as much regular contact with teachers, counselors, coaches and other caring adults who may raise concerns over the child’s safety. The circumstances surrounding COVID-19 including stress, economic uncertainty and anxiety are prime for increased violence in the home. Pairing this circumstance with isolation has created conditions in which child abuse has likely been, and is continuing to go, underreported and/or unreported.
Reports of child abuse have gone down during the pandemic, at a certain point as low as 55%. While a drop in child abuse would normally be welcome news, professionals believe these numbers do not represent the true story of what is going on in homes across Nebraska.
The seven child advocacy centers across the state of Nebraska assist law enforcement and Department of Health and Human Services workers in investigating cases of child abuse and neglect. Many Nebraska child advocacy centers have seen a drastic drop in cases referred during the pandemic. It is theorized that behind closed doors, instances of child abuse may actually be increasing.
Parents and caregivers within the home are statistically the most likely perpetrators of child abuse, including sexual abuse, physical abuse, drug exposure and domestic violence.
The Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center saw a nearly 80% drop in cases of child abuse referred in the initial months of the pandemic, as compared to the same months in 2019. Meaning that children were not able to tell their stories and speak with professionals. Add to this the strain of a pandemic on families, and the result may be unsafe circumstances for children at home.
Teachers are typically the most frequent reporters of child abuse. As children return to school across Nebraska, professionals within the field anticipate a surge in children reporting abuse at home to these trusted adults.
It will be difficult to measure the impact of this pandemic on children. National figures on child abuse and neglect reports related to the coronavirus will be collected by DHHS as part of the federal fiscal year 2020, which ends Sept. 30, but this data isn’t due to be publicly released until January 2022. We may never know the full impact on what has happened within Nebraska homes during the pandemic.
It is critical during this time to listen to children and to connect with neighbors, families and friends. If you are worried about the possibility of abuse or neglect can contact the national child abuse hotline: 1-800-652-1999 or connect via email to dhhs.childrenandfamilyservices@nebraska.gov.
You can also support local organizations like the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center that provide services such as medical evaluations, forensic interviews and advocacy to children and families in need. This is undoubtedly a chaotic time for children, and it is our duty as a community to protect and advocate for the most vulnerable within our population.
Andrea Hongsermeier
Executive director, Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center
