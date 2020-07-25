My heartfelt congratulations go out to the owners of North Platte’s newest downtown restaurant. The Cedar Room promises to bring a unique atmosphere like nothing ever before experienced in North Platte. Another new business joining the Chamber this month is Nebraska Nail Institute, the only school for nail technicians in western Nebraska. These two businesses are a shining example of the exciting growth and change that is taking place in North Platte. I personally want to thank each of them for choosing North Platte as their home.
City staff is working on submitting a Community Development Block Grant for improvements along West Ninth Street. The preliminary estimate and application is being submitted, and public hearings regarding the application will be moving forward soon.
As one of your 4th Ward councilmen, I continue to be impressed by the attitude of growth and prosperity being displayed all around our city despite continued struggles presented by the coronavirus.
Lawrence Ostendorf
Ward 4 City Council incumbent/candidate
North Platte
