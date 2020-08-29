Two years ago, our Libertarian candidate for Senate, Jim Schultz, was not only not invited to the Senate debate at the State Fair, but his silent protest was also locked out, which resulted in many of the three candidates’ supporters unable to attend a “public” debate.
This year once again the media has ignored or even falsely stated that there are only two candidates in each race. Not only does the media ignore our candidates, but they also require a “pay to play” system in order to get interviews or coverage. The media then requires the candidate to have other media coverage in order for them to view a candidate as viable, which is impossible due to both the pay-to-play structure and vague rules covering their debates.
Our fellow Nebraskans want to be informed of all candidates, yet this seems to be by design to disenfranchise voters into thinking they have limited options based on only candidates willing to pay into the system. Our fellow Nebraskans want to consume unbiased information, not biased by ad purchases or politics.
I’m calling on our media to look past the R and D and come to terms that the Libertarian Party is here to stay and will be on the ballot each and every year due to LB 34.
The pay-to-play system must end. Voters have repeatedly expressed their ire against the money within politics and have largely expected their media to be unbiased and acting in their interests instead of bowing to the almighty dollar.
I’m calling for the fair and equal treatment of all candidates who will be on the ballot, and that they get equal coverage as the law intends, which will help keep voters informed.
Jared Wimer
Chair, Libertarian Party
of Nebraska
