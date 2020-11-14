 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Fear of COVID-19 is not a character flaw
The first reported death in the United States from COVID-19 was on Feb. 6. Since then, 279 unimaginably tragic days have passed and the baleful microbe has claimed over 240,000 American lives. Dare to average that out and the calculator will cite that 860 people have died each day.

To put that number in perspective, a Boeing 737 carries 189 passengers. If four crashed daily with no survivors, there would still be 104 less casualties than those attributed to the coronavirus. Even so, nobody would want to board a Boeing 737 because of the rational fear that they would be one of the unlucky ones.

As a husband and a father, I am terrified of the coronavirus. That fear keeps me away from my parents, isolated from friends and covers my face with a mask. I wish more Americans would view the unpleasant emotion as a necessary motivator, not a character flaw.

Andrew Ginsburg

Southport, Connecticut

