Having family in North Platte and having passed by the courthouse many times, I was pleased to read the article in The Telegraph: “Lincoln County commissioners OK contract for work on Lincoln County courthouse” (Aug. 25 issue). To me, this is a good sign in many ways.
First, it allows for upgrades, repairs and maintenance to keep a historic building for generations to come. The contract will provide employment to workers and reassure the public that county business will go on, not only now, but also in a post-COVID-19 world.
This year has brought many changes to our world, including a lot of “virtual” tasks. However some things still require a human being wielding a hammer and nails as well as people skilled at rejuvenating and repairing brick and mortar edifices. While it may take time for the tuck-pointing repairs to be complete, it’s good to keep a historic building in good shape.
I also applaud the commissioners for approving paving on Hershey-Dickens Road; likewise it is one step toward normalcy. It’s projects like these (and others) that were planned and can be carried out, pandemic or no pandemic. It helps people focus on a brighter future ahead.
James A. Marples
Longview, Texas
