Letter to the editor: Grateful to be able to help honor veterans

I would like to thank those in charge of the Mission 22 veteran suicide awareness walk Wednesday. Thanks to Char Swalberg, her husband and daughter for letting me be the safety person during their walk for those who come home from tours of duty and possibly have post-traumatic stress disorder.

I would also like to thank 20th Century Veterans Memorial President Kevin Kennedy for letting me help hand out the small U.S. flags during the ceremony. I think it is so important to know everyone was wearing masks responsibly. As this was an outdoor open air event, there really should not be so much concern and everyone was being very cautious with the social distancing.

It is very important to celebrate this Veterans Day for all who made the sacrifice in their branch of service, whether it was in the past or today, to serve for the freedom of all Americans for this country.

Dan Studley

North Platte