“Abortion bill pulled from committee,” written by Joanne Young of the Lincoln Journal Star and printed in Wednesday’s Telegraph, did not begin to tell “the rest of the story” about the proceedings in the hearings regarding Sen. Suzanne Geist’s abortion bill LB 814, which was pulled from committee to save it from the chopping block.
It seems that North Platte’s own District 42 state senator, Mike Groene, made some extracurricular remarks to Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks when she commented on the bill: “Shut up. Anyway, it’s my mic (he was holding it and had the floor). Call yourself a Christian? Amen.” At which time he promptly took a seat and lost no time in giving Pansing Brooks the finger. Correct me if I am wrong, but is giving a woman the finger a Christianlike gesture?
A short time later, Pansing Brooks rightfully questioned Groene’s collegiality (cooperative relationship of colleagues) and his understanding of civility.
Enter Adam Morfeld, a legislative colleague, who added: “Well, anyway, there’s a first time for everything in my six years in the Legislature. The same guy (Groene) who talks about the sanctity of life to Pansing Brooks has consistently voted against Medicaid expansion, paid family leave, expansion of SNAP benefits and minimum wage — and the list goes on.”
Groene refused to go on camera for a Channel 8 KLKN Lincoln interview but met briefly with a news reporter and, according to her, went into a profanity-laced tirade about Pansing Brooks and the proceedings of the day. His childlike demeanor, rudeness and lack of self-control would seem out of place in the supposed refinement of the state Capitol and legislative chamber. His behavior is particularly upsetting when considering Groene’s own legislative bill that would enable teachers to use physical force when dealing with disruptive children, student tantrums, childlike eruptions, immaturity and misbehavior like his.
Ron Holscher
Ogallala
