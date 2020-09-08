GROW Nebraska grant program lauded
I was pleased to read the recent Telegraph article (Aug. 23) about GROW Nebraska receiving a USDA grant to provide McCook and Panhandle area businesses with free digital marketing coaching. The grant will provide free training, coaching, technical assistance and free Google AdWords advertising to residents of western Nebraska.
These types of programs are especially important during this pandemic as many Nebraskans are working from home and looking for innovative ways to grow and maintain their businesses. Kudos to GROW Nebraska, McCook Chamber of Commerce, Google and all businesses for their leadership and innovative approaches in working hard to overcome obstacles facing all of us in this pandemic.
Chuck Conrad
Hastings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.