Letter to the editor: He won’t be moving to a ‘redder’ state

A few days ago, a letter writer (Letters to the Editor, Oct. 14) opined: “If Joe Biden wins we could see the largest mass exit of people to safer red states. They will move and join others to protect their property and constitutional rights as long as they can.”
The last time Nebraskans gave their electoral votes to a Democratic presidential candidate was in 1964, 56 years ago. His name was Lyndon Johnson. All five of this state’s members of Congress are Republicans, as are the majority of the so-called nonpartisan members of the Unicameral, a large assemblage of local and county officers, and our governor. Does it get any “redder” than that? Perhaps Trump’s many connections in Russia could help you relocate for a “safer” environment.
The writer also encourages locals to “talk to everyone you know and let’s storm the polls in record numbers to reelect President Trump and save America.” Absolutely! As if our state’s miniscule five electoral votes will have any effect on the 270 needed for election.
And then the letter gets scary, even though the author assures us that “this is not fear talk”: “People will get heavily armed (if Biden wins) to protect themselves and stock up on survival supplies. We could see total anarchy and violence.” Just what we need to hear from a person who supports Trump’s “law and order” party. (Sarcasm intended.)
But perhaps the most disingenuous thing the farmer from Paxton does is to reiterate and disseminate the same unsubstantiated garbage and nonsense that is spread by the Republican Party, Fox entertainment News and the likes of Rush Limbaugh. Socialism is a big focus, as are abortion rights, illegal immigrants and big government. But the socialism tag is the most hypocritical since the writer himself profits from government subsidies for his crops. God help us if this man would actually uncover even a few of the many benefits and accomplishments the Democrats have contributed to the common good over the years while the other party plays the “it’s all about me” game.
Yes, I have voted. Yes, for the first time in my life, I am afraid for our country if this administration maintains control. And no, I will not be moving to a more red state.
Ron Holscher
Ogallala
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!