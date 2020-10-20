Letter to the editor: He won’t be moving to a ‘redder’ state

But perhaps the most disingenuous thing the farmer from Paxton does is to reiterate and disseminate the same unsubstantiated garbage and nonsense that is spread by the Republican Party, Fox entertainment News and the likes of Rush Limbaugh. Socialism is a big focus, as are abortion rights, illegal immigrants and big government. But the socialism tag is the most hypocritical since the writer himself profits from government subsidies for his crops. God help us if this man would actually uncover even a few of the many benefits and accomplishments the Democrats have contributed to the common good over the years while the other party plays the “it’s all about me” game.