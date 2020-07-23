Access to quality health care has been a major concern for rural communities for many years with rural hospitals closing and doctor’s offices, specialty care and hospitals often located long distances away. And in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, some rural residents have worried that we might be an afterthought.
However, it has been encouraging to see that our small-town pharmacies and care providers are open and operating, committed to fighting back against the virus in our community. These businesses are not just providing care, but they are adapting to meet our needs and keep us safe — offering telehealth services, at-home deliveries and extended prescriptions to encourage people to stay home.
Our care providers have successfully modified operations much in part because of the quick, responsive actions of our health care supply chain and government officials. From the manufacturers working on overdrive to make the medications and supplies we need and the distributors who physically get the products to our communities to lawmakers breaking down barriers to help our supply chain work properly, everyone has been working together to ensure that all communities, including rural, receive the care they need.
While our country and Nebraska remain in the crosshairs of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is reassuring to see our health care system, and all of the businesses that support it, stepping up to serve our community.
Shane Greckel
Bloomfield
