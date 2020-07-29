We are four months from the general election in November. I firmly believe that each and every American who is registered to vote needs to think about the freedoms that our forefathers wrote into the Constitution and our Bill of Rights along with those who have served the United States of America and those who are serving today.
I also believe that the Lord Jesus Christ is in control of every and all things. I believe that the American people need to study the first part of Daniel, where we will learn that the Lord Jesus Christ builds up kingdoms and kings, and this includes governments and presidents and leaders. Particularly Daniel 2:21 states this. The Lord Jesus Christ will put into office who He wants in office.
We the American people need to vote the way the Lord Jesus Christ lays upon each of our hearts and minds. This may mean voting outside of our political party.
I encourage each and every American who is registered to vote to really look at what each candidate is claiming to do and what they stand for as we the American people go to the polls and cast our ballots in November. We need to keep the kind of government that our forefathers voted upon when America was first established and the Constitution was written. Our freedoms came with a price many generations ago and our freedoms still come with a price. If the wrong candidates are voted into office, we the American people could very easily lose the freedoms that we the American people have today. Let us the American people stand up and put the people into office who will bring America back to the Lord Jesus Christ.
May God bless America! Let freedom ring!
Darlene Hastings
Grant
