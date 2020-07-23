Regarding Mitchel Rickett’s letter to the editor (July 15):
Remember the Democrats started the “Russian Hoax” in 2017 despite knowing “there’s no big ‘there’ there.” The investigation was based on a bogus dossier paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC to undermine Trump. Yet it dragged on for years.
Many feel Robert Mueller had no concept of what was in his own report. It was run by the corrupt Andy Weissmann, who previously ruined Arthur Andersen LLP and jailed innocent people.
A few bad Department of Justice people went after Gen. Michael Flynn and other Trump staff/supporters. It took until recently to end Flynn’s case (thanks to attorney Sidney Powell).
In regard to Attorney General Bill Barr, an expert on the Chinese, he has recently condemned companies bowing to China. He also wants to investigate the big tech companies. These steps are necessary.
So prior to COVID-19, America had a great economy, a building military and better border control. Perhaps we can return to more of the same.
We can’t have a democracy on an unlevel playing field or having one party using illegal tactics! The Durham report is coming, hopefully sooner than later. Peter Strzok and that bunch should be held accountable.
Dennis Beavers
Cozad
