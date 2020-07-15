To Rod Guthrie (letter to the editor, July 9):
If you’d actually research the facts instead of listening to Trump — I mean Fox — News, you’d find the truth.
Even Robert Mueller said that Attorney General Bill Barr lied and misrepresented the facts in his report. When the spineless Republican senators wouldn’t even call witnesses in President Trump’s impeachment trial, how are you going to get the truth.
Trump’s use of executive privilege to silence anyone who could have proved the charges against him in the Russian collusion was obstruction of justice. Just because you’re found not guilty doesn’t mean you’re innocent.
Freedom of speech, assembly and religion mean just that, freedom. Just because you don’t like the result doesn’t mean the Democrats are subverting their right.
Democratic leadership has come out in opposition to the violence and destruction caused by a minority of protesters.
Why didn’t you say anything about President Narcissistic Egomaniac’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. Mr. Smartest Man in the World ignored the advice of the real experts, because he’s more concerned about reelection than he is about the American people.
The Democrats are not turning America into a Marxist state, but Trump is sure trying hard to turn it into a dictatorship. So if you want to continue to deny the Russian involvement in our elections, then you’re playing right into Vladimir Putin’s hands, Comrade.
Mitchel Rickett
Brady
