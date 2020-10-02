Letter to the editor: Not voting is voting

To have a truly representative government, we must vote! Citizens who do not vote have forfeited much of their right to complain about government actions.

If you and your significant other are registered in different major parties, vote. It forces the other partner to vote also or, if they don’t, does not cancel your vote.

Voters complain that their candidate in the primary lost and they will not vote for the primary winner or they don’t like the candidate from either party and don’t vote. In our system, we vote for the best or the least objectional candidate (half full or half empty) because, in the end, a representative will be elected to represent us and your vote helps determine who that will be.

Voting is like placing pennies on a huge balance scale. Each vote submitted by a citizen is a penny in one of the candidate scales. The heaviest side of the scale with the most pennies is the winner of each race. Each of us has one penny for a candidate, which may make us think our vote does not count, but all voters have the same number of pennies or voting influence as you.