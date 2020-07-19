Childhood is the kingdom where no one dies ... how dear to my heart are the scenes of my childhood. I can remember summer on the farm ... the soft plodding of the horses through the fields, the soft whine of the mower, the smell of new-mown hay. I remember the dinner bell in the distance, and the dipper of cold water from the old hand pump and how good it tasted.
I can remember lying on a hillside watching the soft fluffy clouds passing overhead, imagining they were airplanes or flying carpet, and I was taken away upon them ... flying forever and ever.
I can remember jumping in the hay loft and the lowing of the cows below, and I remember riding on my new Flexible Flyer sled under the Northern Lights, I remember how it was, and remembering, I am happy, this is my Father’s world, and it is good ... indeed, it is very good.
There is a place in my heart I shall forever hold dear and sacred. In 1945 I was a 16-year-old soldier on his way to war, aboard the westbound Union Pacific troop train. We stopped at North Platte at the depot and very soon many very pretty farm wives appeared with baskets of apples, chicken, sandwiches, steaks, delicious elk steaks, baked goods ... I was overcome with a feeling of homesickness, appreciation, and it was then and there I realized that these “angels” were surely from heaven above and I had finally found what I would be glad to fight and die for. I have waited years to thank such a precious town and words alone are insufficient.
I still have the copy of National Geographic that shows the farm ladies passing out food.
Dick and June Marquette
Sutter, California
