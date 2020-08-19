President Trump claims that voting by mail is susceptible to major fraud — that foreign countries can print millions of fake ballots and flood the ballot boxes. This ridiculous claim is not possible.
First, valid ballots are printed on very specific stock and often have tracking systems like bar codes. A foreign entity would have to attack the printers to steal millions of valid ballots.
Second, a ballot is not valid unless it is matched to a signature on record in the voter registration at the voter’s courthouse. Those committing the fraud would somehow have to forge millions of legitimate signatures.
And, finally (are you listening?) they would have to mail them to the proper courthouses all over the country from the proper ZIP code.
That the president of the United States should be so ignorant of this process is appalling. That he isn’t ignorant, and is deliberately lying to the American people, is even more appalling.
And equally appalling is this: Louis DeJoy, Trump’s new, no-experience postmaster general, is deliberately slowing down the mail to suppress votes — as Trump wishes.
“Mail is beginning to pile up in our offices, and we’re seeing processing equipment being removed,” Kimberly Karol, a postal clerk and president of the Iowa Postal Workers Union in Waterloo, Iowa, said during an NPR interview.
I would like to believe that Trump’s supporters, when they understand these facts, will rise up and protest this unethical attack on an American institution.
Linda Deeds
North Platte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.