As we reflect upon the passing of Independence Day, we may consider the many acts of independence each of us practices in our everyday lives: the friends we choose, the music we enjoy, the clothes we wear, the food we eat. That was the vision the Republican politician Thomas Jefferson, a founder of our republic, envisioned as a natural state in which liberty may flourish: When people are free to make their own choices, liberty flows in a natural state.
Indeed, in the Declaration of Independence, authored by Jefferson, this republic politician lays out the founding principles of our republic: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. As a linguist, I can explain to you that speakers when listing a group of something naturally will rank those items in descending order of importance. For example, “I’m going to the store with my mother, my sister and my sister’s husband.” 1. Who gave you life? 2. With whom do you share parents? 3. Who is the non-biological relative to the speaker?
Similarly, you can think of our nation’s founding principles in descending order of importance: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Or rather, they are contingent upon one another in that order: without life, there is no liberty; without liberty, there is no pursuit of happiness. To protect your liberty, you must protect your life. Your parents gave you warmth, shelter and nourishment when you were too young to know how to provide this for yourself. And as you grew, you learned how to protect yourself, how to provide for yourself.
So in that natural state of liberty which as an American citizen defines your identity, with the knowledge of how to preserve and protect yourself learned from your parents, wearing a face mask during this pandemic may be regarded as an independent choice made to protect your life, so that in turn your liberty may be preserved.
Jason Christensen, Ph.D.
North Platte
