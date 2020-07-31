To Dennis Beavers (letter to the editor, July 23):
I guess you don’t understand what obstruction of justice means.
When the people who know the truth are prevented from telling the American people what the facts are, then the Republicans will keep calling it a hoax.
I keep hearing from the right-wing pundits about all this evidence that they have, but I never see it. What short memories you have. Where’s Rudy Giuliani’s evidence against Joe Biden, and let me know when the Durham report comes out.
You can spout whatever conspiracy theories you want, but without the facts to back them up, they’re nothing but lies.
If you want to talk about an unlevel playing field, then you’d better point the finger at the Republican efforts at voter suppression and gerrymandering of districts to keep themselves in power.
Mitchel Rickett
Brady
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.