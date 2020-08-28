On Aug. 28 57 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “I Have a Dream” speech. His legacy and goal of opportunities for all continue to be very relevant today.
The pursuit of an equitable society requires addressing health disparities, including those related to tobacco. Tobacco is the greatest cause of preventable disease, killing about 2,500 Nebraskans every year (Tobacco Free Nebraska: Data and Trends in Tobacco Use, 2018).
The burden of tobacco hits Black Americans particularly hard. Targeted by tobacco companies for decades, the smoking rate among adult Black residents of Nebraska is 21% while the average for the general population is 15%.
Some other segments of the population also carry a greater burden, compared with the general population, related to tobacco.
For example, in North Platte and Lincoln County, low-income residents are more likely to be exposed to secondhand smoke against their will. That is because they are more likely than more affluent residents to live in apartment complexes that have not yet adopted smoke-free policies for their buildings. Nobody should be forced to breathe smoke originating in another apartment or on a balcony.
Occupation-related tobacco disparities are also substantial. While only 5% of teachers in Nebraska smoke, the smoking rate of food service workers is 38%. One reason is that restaurant workers sometimes start smoking so they can get a break at work. Fortunately, that is changing. Businesses like Runza restaurants prohibit smoking at work or in the company uniform. Others ensure that their break policies are fair and support their employees in quitting tobacco.
Nebraskans in treatment for behavioral health disorders have a smoking rate of 45%, three times the state average. Studies show that many of them want to quit using tobacco, along with other harmful substances, but sometimes lack the support they need.
As a coalition funded by Tobacco Free Nebraska, we are working to reduce tobacco health disparities while reducing involuntary secondhand smoke exposure, reducing the number of teens and young adults who start smoking, and encouraging people who are ready to quit to call the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline: 1-800-QUIT-NOW. The number in Spanish is 1-855-DÉJELO-Ya.
George Haws
Community Connections Tobacco Free Lincoln County
Log In
