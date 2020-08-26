I have done trash walks in North Platte for at least 10 years. This past spring the amount of trash I picked up was more than previous years.
On one walk — Newberry Access — you could really tell that the trash was no random mistake. Same things — same persons.
For example, one person eats a breakfast burrito on the way to work — about 10 empty wrappers with $2.29 on them.
How about a can of Keystone beer on your ride home? About 10 of those!
And someone smokes Pyramid cigarettes — many boxes of them as well.
And railroad water bottles — wow, that is a few miles from any track or shop.
I could list many more, but I think I have made a point here.
Quit throwing your trash out the window. You are adults! We must do better taking care of this planet. Let’s try to do our part, at least by throwing our trash where it belongs, not on the roadways.
DiAnn Nichelson
North Platte
