The United States has the highest rate of COVID-19 infection and among the highest death rates, both per 100,000 population. If we had the same rate of death that the European Union has, we would have had 70,000 fewer deaths; that is more than our deaths in 10 years of war in Vietnam.
Nebraska’s rate of infection is 22nd highest in nation (down from 11th in May). Nebraska’s infections were incurred early in this pandemic, with only 25% of our infections remaining active today. However, the uptick over the last three weeks is troubling.
The increases in infection rates over the last three weeks in Douglas and Sarpy counties show an encouraging trend, but their large populations still make the increases troubling.
The increases over the last three weeks in Buffalo and Lincoln counties are significant and concerning.
The most troubling aspect has been the proliferation of large rate increase into so many smaller counties such as Burt, Box Butte, Cass, Cedar, Custer, Dawes, Fillmore, Gage, Gosper, Johnson, Kearney, Keith, Otoe, Perkins, Phelps, Pierce, Richardson, Saunders, Seward, Washington and York along with others.
These locally significant increases in many of Nebraska’s smaller counties are unnoticed because of the very large infection rates that were incurred early in this pandemic due to the meatpacking plants.
Nebraska still has work to do to defeat this virus.
Bert Peterson
Hastings
