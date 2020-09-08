On behalf of Community Connection’s Tobacco Free Lincoln County Coalition we would like to thank the Nebraska state senators for their passage of LB 840 and LB 1064.
LB 1064 raises the minimum age for tobacco purchase to 21. That has shown to reduce tobacco initiation in youth. It also puts Nebraska in agreement with the federal minimum age, passed last December. With an increase in age for tobacco sales, it also becomes easier for sales clerks to work with compliance, as there is a single age to work with.
LB 840 includes adding electronic cigarettes to the Clean Indoor Air Act. Aerosol from electronic cigarettes can be an annoyance but it can also contain harmful substances, not only to the user, but to bystanders. Now everyone can be indoors, in stores, restaurants, offices, etc., with the expectation that they will not be exposed to possible harm through exposure to vape aerosol.
Nebraska state senators, “thank you” again for your vote to help all the citizens of our great state.
Sandee Kroon, volunteer
Tobacco Free Lincoln County Coalition
