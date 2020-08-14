Nebraskans, especially rural Nebraskans, especially older Nebraskans, depend on the post office. Businesses depend on its reliable, affordable service. Individuals depend on it to receive their medicine, pay their bills and, in areas with sketchy internet, keep in touch.
In his effort to suppress the vote in the 2020 election, something he believes will help him gain reelection, President Trump is bent on destroying the Postal Service.
Louis DeJoy, Trump’s postmaster general, has donated $1.2 million to the Trump Victory Fund, and millions more to Republican Party organizations and candidates. He owns between $30.1 million and $75.3 million of assets in competitors to the USPS.
His new rules have already dramatically slowed the delivery of mail just as mail-in voting for 2020 has begun. His new organizational chart displaces postal executives with decades of experience and concentrates power in himself. He has ordered the USPS to tell states that ballots will have to carry first-class 55-cent postage rather than the normal 20-cent bulk rate, almost tripling the cost of mailing ballots.
The destruction Trump has wrought will take many administrations to rectify. It is imperative that his devastation be limited to a single term.
Nebraskans, you don’t have to support the destruction of the post office and the unconstitutional overreach of this administration just because you have always voted Republican! A vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is a vote to save America and defend the Constitution of the United States of America!
Muriel Clark
Sutherland
