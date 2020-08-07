In the July 30 Telegraph, an article on page A3 was entitled “Proposed abortion restrictions hit snag in Legislature.” As mentioned in the article, the abortion done in the second trimester is barbaric and involves pulling apart the fetus (baby) to remove it from the uterus. An article on page A4, the Opinion page, is titled “Executions, secrecy don’t mix.” It mentions the Hippocratic oath physicians take to do no harm. Apparently the doctors who perform abortions either didn’t take the oath or have forgotten it.
Ruth Swoboda
Paxton
(0) comments
