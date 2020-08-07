To Mitchel Rickett (letter to the editor, July 31):
I guess it is acceptable to call another letter false and your own biased statements fact? I found no substance in yours.
I understand obstruction as does the Senate in regard to impeachment.
The House under Democrat Adam Schiff led an unfair hearing. Congressman Steve Scalise (previously shot by a left-wing activist) said the Republicans were denied the right to ask basic questions by Schiff. Apparently only Schiff knew the whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella, who was never called as a key witness and his identity was hidden.
Previously, after the Mueller investigation in which no American was indicted, the New York Post (Editorial Board) wrote, “Of course, we now know that the conspiracy theories were wrong. There was no Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.”
Yes, Roger Stone and Michael Flynn were convicted of process crimes. Republicans would call the crimes perjury traps. Investigator Jeannie Rhee offered Stone a deal if he’d change his testimony, he said and refused the offer.
Enough old history. I’m sure, Mitchel, you’ll see the Durham report unless Joe Biden wins. In that case it might be buried in the Swamp.
I offer a “Tiny Buddha” quote in conclusion: “The past cannot be changed, forgotten, edited or erased, it can only be accepted.”
Dennis Beavers
Cozad
