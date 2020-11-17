Letters to the editor: Pantry is grateful for Cowboy Christmas

The North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry would like to thank the organizer of Cowboy Christmas, Shelly Arensdorf; the vendors; and our generous community for another successful food and donation drive.

The annual event took place this year on Nov. 7 and 8 at the D&N Event Center and featured many vendors offering western-themed crafts, jewelry, clothing and a variety of food items. The entry fee was a nonperishable food item or a freewill donation. Thanks to all of you for your generosity!