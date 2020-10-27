 Skip to main content
Letters to the editor: QGF a ‘giant slush fund’ for insiders
Letters to the editor: QGF a 'giant slush fund' for insiders

Editor's Note

LB 840 was enacted in 1991; it enables Nebraska cities and villages to vote to set aside tax dollars for economic development. North Platte voters first approved the Quality Growth Fund in 2001.

In regards to the Quality Growth Fund, I say vote no. Maybe when this started it was used for the right reasons, but now it has turned into a giant slush fund for a group of unelected insiders to pick which insider gets the next payout. With all the ads in the paper and TV, it looks really good, but I would like to know how this fund helped get UPS started here, when I drove for UPS in the mid-1970s and UPS was here then and the law didn’t start until 1991— just exactly how did this fund help them? Now after all these years, what is the payback to the taxpaying citizens? Appears to me all we have paid for is to make the connected insiders wealthier. Maybe we should use the slush fund to improve our streets instead of having to pay for a bond issue to repair our streets.

Robert Snider

North Platte

