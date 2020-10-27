Letters to the editor: QGF needed to keep NP competitive

I want to thank the individual citizens and businesses supporting the effort to pass the Quality Growth Fund for 2021-2031. This is one of the key centerpiece tools to keep North Platte competitive.

It will help give us a level playing field, as 73 other Nebraska communities have a similar program.

In each of those other 73 communities, their economic development fund is a “guaranteed” amount, each year. In North Platte, we must grow the community’s retail sales tax base over and above the previous year’s trigger point, plus 2 percent growth, for any revenue to go into the fund.

It is also important to understand that every single project’s approval came from an elected official. Applications are vetted through an administrative process with business planning and financial disclosures required. An application is then reviewed in a public meeting with a five-person panel who have in-depth business and financial experience. A recommended action then goes to the City Council for a final decision in a public meeting. Contractual performance-based terms are then drawn up.