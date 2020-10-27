Letters to the editor: QGF needed to keep NP competitive

I want to thank the individual citizens and businesses supporting the effort to pass the Quality Growth Fund for 2021-2031. This is one of the key centerpiece tools to keep North Platte competitive.
It will help give us a level playing field, as 73 other Nebraska communities have a similar program.
In each of those other 73 communities, their economic development fund is a “guaranteed” amount, each year. In North Platte, we must grow the community’s retail sales tax base over and above the previous year’s trigger point, plus 2 percent growth, for any revenue to go into the fund.
It is also important to understand that every single project’s approval came from an elected official. Applications are vetted through an administrative process with business planning and financial disclosures required. An application is then reviewed in a public meeting with a five-person panel who have in-depth business and financial experience. A recommended action then goes to the City Council for a final decision in a public meeting. Contractual performance-based terms are then drawn up.
Sometimes it is used for key infrastructure processes that help several businesses to emerge because of site readiness preparation. This has been the case for the City Business Park, Twin Rivers Business Park, the beautiful downtown improvement project and façade restoration process benefiting individual businesses.
It will be a catalyst for development of an industrial rail park currently in the planning stage. For the first time in many decades we will have the opportunity to recruit new industry and manufacturing that needs rail access.
Yes, it is a leap of faith and investment in your community’s future. Your vote is all about your community and your future. Let us grow it together.
Gary Person, President
North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
