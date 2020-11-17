Letters to the editor: Rieker and Groseth thanked for addressing debris problem

My wife and I own a building across from the North Platte Cemetery and have done many upgrades to the property inside and out over the last few years. One of the ongoing problems that we have had for many years is the debris that accumulates in the street and then blows up unto the property from the trees in the cemetery. Over the years the cost of having it cleaned really adds up.

I reached out to Councilman Ed Rieker about the matter a couple of months ago, and he thanked me for contacting him and let me know he would see what could be done to help. Shortly after our conversation I saw street sweepers out cleaning this stretch of Rodeo Road. The amount of debris that is making its way onto my property and others has been greatly reduced.

I would like to say thank you to Councilman Rieker and Public Service Director Layne Groseth for listening and responding. The other day I saw a gentleman running the street sweeper that stopped in front of my property to deal with a clog. This gave me the chance to go out and thank him. I would just like to ask everyone that when you have a chance to thank a city/county official or employee, please do so.

Chris Spradlin

North Platte