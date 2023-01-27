‘Love them both’ must be mantra of abortion debate

The votes are there in our Legislature to greatly tighten Nebraska’s abortion laws following last summer’s long-overdue scrapping of Roe v. Wade.

That was shown last week as senators beat back pro-choice lawmakers’ quest to send Legislative Bill 626 to the committee they prefer.

Senators voted 32-14 Thursday against that ploy. A 33rd (a bill cosponsor) was absent. That’ll beat any filibuster.

So Thurston Sen. Joni Albrecht’s bill will get its Health and Human Services Committee public hearing at 1:30 p.m. CT Wednesday in Lincoln.

All 49 senators, but especially those poised to upend 50 years of U.S. Supreme Court-dictated abortion law, must think well about what they say and do in these next weeks.

Two people should be at the forefront of their every word:

The unborn child, whose full humanity has for far too long been denied.

And the mother, who is never the only party involved in a child’s conception but lives forever with that child’s reality.

Both are equally covered by the opening of the Nebraska Constitution’s Article I, which copies the Declaration of Independence’s “self-evident clause”:

“All persons are by nature free and independent, and have certain inherent and inalienable rights; among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness …”

Balancing the inalienable rights to life of both the mother and her unborn child surely is the most delicate of tasks.

Achieving it frankly starts with something beyond the scope of LB 626.

We must forever repudiate the disastrous lie that there can be “sex without consequences” outside a permanent commitment between the man and the woman involved.

And we must resolve to teach each other and our children that humans must respect each other so profoundly that they never engage in intercourse without such commitment or force this most intimate of acts upon another.

A futile task? It surely is if we keep looking the other way while our culture keeps putting people in the situations driving many abortions — though by no means all.

Some circumstances unquestionably arise that LB 626 seeks to address, if yet imperfectly.

Its champions have commendably resolved to cover as many of them as possible. Identifying others, for their inclusion, ought to be a prime goal Wednesday and beyond.

(Let’s note first, though, that the words “six weeks” in connection with required testing for a fetal heartbeat appear nowhere in the bill. That’s a rule-of-thumb time period, nothing more.)

The bill already includes the well-known “three exceptions”: pregnancies that result from rape or incest or physically endanger the mother’s life.

LB 626 accounts (so far) for at least some other things that can go wrong in pregnancy, such as miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies.

A skeptical group of Omaha physicians recently cited anencephaly — the development of a fetus without a brain and parts of the skull — as another such situation.

Address them all. With the help of groups like the Omaha physicians, preferably.

LB 626 also clearly intends that criminal punishment not be involved for mothers or doctors who act in good faith and in the best interests of both lives.

That may require medical procedures necessary for the mother to recover if her child does not or cannot live to be born. Some are also used in abortions, for quite different ends.

If LB 626’s protections aren’t rock-solid, keep refining them until they are.

Of all the factors that long have poisoned this debate, hardened hearts will be the toughest to overcome.

We speak to those who insist the question of who lives in an unwanted pregnancy is an either-or choice. Or dismiss the unborn child as not fully human — the lie of “otherness” common to all our species’ worst evils.

But we also speak to those who say they’re “pro-life” but regularly find reasons to deny aid and assistance to mothers, both during and after their pregnancies, fearfully facing what ought to be a joyful time but isn’t.

“Love them both,” said a prominent sign at this month’s March for Life in Washington, D.C., the first after Roe’s reversal.

It’s time for pro-life Nebraskans and their elected representatives to prove they do, against those insisting they never have.