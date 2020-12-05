Mary Hepburn: Great Plains Health chaplain shares her journey

Several months ago, I was on a mission to feature several new pastors in North Platte. In talking to Brenda Lee, chaplain at Great Plains Health, I learned that she and her husband, Doug Lee, together had started another ministry. Since her story had never been told, I hit the jackpot. I am pleased to tell you about both of their ministries.

What follows is my conversation with Brenda.

Mary: I was intrigued about how you became interested in pursuing a chaplain role.

Brenda: Doug and I had been church planting for over 30 years since we met and married while attending seminary, At the same time, I began to look for other ministry opportunities. The opportunity came through an opening for a Sunday on-call chaplain with Great Plains Health. We had lived in North Platte for nearly 20 years and considered North Platte home.

Mary: Tell me about your progress from weekend to interim to full-time chaplain.