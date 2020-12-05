Mary Hepburn: Great Plains Health chaplain shares her journey

Several months ago, I was on a mission to feature several new pastors in North Platte. In talking to Brenda Lee, chaplain at Great Plains Health, I learned that she and her husband, Doug Lee, together had started another ministry. Since her story had never been told, I hit the jackpot. I am pleased to tell you about both of their ministries.
What follows is my conversation with Brenda.
Mary: I was intrigued about how you became interested in pursuing a chaplain role.
Brenda: Doug and I had been church planting for over 30 years since we met and married while attending seminary, At the same time, I began to look for other ministry opportunities. The opportunity came through an opening for a Sunday on-call chaplain with Great Plains Health. We had lived in North Platte for nearly 20 years and considered North Platte home.
Mary: Tell me about your progress from weekend to interim to full-time chaplain.
Brenda: Although I had taken classes in chaplaincy while attending seminary, I was not familiar with health care chaplaincy and the richness and depth of this ministry. Once I began my on-call chaplain primarily for Sundays, I began taking my first unit of clinical pastoral education graciously offered by Great Plains Health. This was in February 2016 and I fell in love with hospital chaplaincy and knew that this was the ministry to which God was calling me.
I became a board-certified health care chaplain three years later.
When the full-time chaplain retired, I was asked to become the interim. I applied and was offered the position of the permanent senior chaplain and director of pastoral services for Great Plains Health. I look back now and see how God was preparing me for this position even though I did not see it at the time.
Mary: I would like details about starting Two Rivers Fellowship in North Platte.
Brenda: Four years ago, Doug and I started a Bible study in a home in North Platte; three years ago we started meeting in the community room at the Lincoln County Museum. On Jan. 1, Two Rivers Fellowship rented a store front on 106 E. Fifth St.
Two Rivers Fellowship has served the community in the following ways: A food pantry, hosting vacation Bible schools, block parties and sports camps at various locations in North Platte.
We have been involved in many community events such as: Rail Days, the downtown Christmas parade and Heritage Days at the Lincoln County Museum.
More about these ministries will continue in next week’s column
