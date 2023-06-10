Last week I shared the remarkable story of Keith and Holly Howe and their journey through cancer. Today I want to share their words with you as they told me about the “Silver Lining” of this experience.

The dictionary defines silver lining as “the potential for something positive to result from a negative situation.”

The Howe’s made that definition become their reality.

They sat on the Patient and Family Advisory committee for the oncology department for Nebraska Medicine.

About the time Keith was ending his treatment in Omaha, the Buffett Cancer Center was being constructed. They were approached as someone who had experience of knowing what could bring comfort to others when they stayed at the center.

Questions like, should the color of walls be the same on each floor? “Different colors,” was their answer.

What about floors and lockers? And artwork on the walls?

They were invited to be a part of the Healing Arts Committee to select the artwork for the new Cancer Center

And it did not stop when they came home. They immediately got on board with the Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation in North Platte.

This organization offers assistance for people in Nebraska, west of Lexington, who have been treated or diagnosed at the Callahan Cancer Center helping cancer patients and their families who need assistance to accomplish tasks made difficult or impossible by the disease.

Monetary gifts and other donations assist patients in meeting their financial commitments. They also collect and distribute medical hardware such as wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, etc.

What did Gift of Hope means to Keith and Holly? It was a lifeline. Early in Keith’s diagnosis they were overwhelmed by the illness. Keith would not work for months, and they would be traveling back and forth across the state.

How would they get through this? Gift of Hope was the first helping hand that made them see the hope of making it through.

Hardship can bring opportunities that would never have been possible. That is how Keith and Holly see all they do for others now. These opportunities would not have happened without the cancer journey.

A bit of advice from the Howes: When someone has cancer affecting their life, don’t ask, “What can I do?” Just do something. Take them a meal, mow their lawn, rake their leaves, fill their car with gas, be present.

Cancer affects the whole family. It challenges everyone and in Keith’s opinion, it is harder on the caregiver. Keith reminds us all, “When you ask how the patient is doing, also ask about the family member caring for them.”

When Keith took his last chemo treatment in Omaha, the head of the cancer treatment department came to say goodbye. She told him, “I knew you were going to be OK from the very beginning because of your attitude. It is because of people like you I got into medicine.”

As we ended the interview, Keith and Holly of Photographic Images told me, “The only reason we have a job is because ‘people love each other.’”

Amazing truth, said by two amazing people.