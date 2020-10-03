Mary Hepburn: There are lots of excuses for not attending church

“If you answer one reason why someone doesn’t want to come to church, there will be a number of others,” he said. He continued, “Part of the reason is that church attendance is just not a significant issue to them. They haven’t discovered that this part of their life is something of value.”

In discussing the various excuses offered about not attending church, Pastor Wiles says, “The point was not the remarkable number of excuses people make for not coming, but the remarkable number of people every week that do come.”

It is obvious that Pastor Wiles is more concerned about the number of people who do attend than about those making excuses not to attend.

“There is something very significant taking place in people’s lives and homes through the act of regular worship,” he says. It seems so simple what should be done. “We can demonstrate by our conversations, and by the lives we live that regular worship is something that is special and important and shapes us as individuals.

“There is no question in my mind that there are people who do not attend church, because they have some experience or well-thought-out reason why church is something ‘I do not want to be a part of my lifestyle.’”