Mary Hepburn: There are lots of excuses for not attending church

Editor’s note: Mary Hepburn is taking a break this week. This column originally was published Sept. 18, 2004.
Excuses: Don’t you just love them? People in congregations aren’t the only ones who hear excuses when people don’t want to come to church. Pastors hear them, too.
When Senior Pastor Tom Wiles told the congregation at the First Baptist Church that he had heard plenty of excuses as to why people did not want to attend the service, my thought was: “Been there, done that.”
I spoke to him later and asked him to elaborate on the subject of why people are squeamish about church attendance.
After chuckling, Pastor Wiles had these comments we have all heard:
“This is my only family time.”
“This is my only day off.”
“My mother made me go as a child.”
“Too many hypocrites are in church.”
“I can worship just as well out in God’s beautiful world as inside some church.”
“I can worship as well on the golf course or at my favorite fishing hole.”
When Pastor Wiles was starting out in the ministry, he would counter those remarks with reasons why they ought to be in church, but he says he doesn’t take that approach anymore. Now, he realizes that those excuses are not the real reasons people choose not to attend church.
“If you answer one reason why someone doesn’t want to come to church, there will be a number of others,” he said. He continued, “Part of the reason is that church attendance is just not a significant issue to them. They haven’t discovered that this part of their life is something of value.”
In discussing the various excuses offered about not attending church, Pastor Wiles says, “The point was not the remarkable number of excuses people make for not coming, but the remarkable number of people every week that do come.”
It is obvious that Pastor Wiles is more concerned about the number of people who do attend than about those making excuses not to attend.
“There is something very significant taking place in people’s lives and homes through the act of regular worship,” he says. It seems so simple what should be done. “We can demonstrate by our conversations, and by the lives we live that regular worship is something that is special and important and shapes us as individuals.
“There is no question in my mind that there are people who do not attend church, because they have some experience or well-thought-out reason why church is something ‘I do not want to be a part of my lifestyle.’”
Pastor Wiles would welcome the interchange if someone would offer one of those excuses to him. Often, excuses are just conversation starters — or stoppers, as the case may be.
Pastor Wiles hopes that when churchgoers are confronted about “why they do go to church,” their comments will be, “This is what’s good and positive in my life because of my church attendance,” instead of arguing or “winning” a discussion.
Maybe some former churchgoers get tired of hearing the excuses that “caring” church members offer to them. Are we guilty of saying things like, “Oh, I have been thinking about you and praying for you,” instead of giving caring help, or “I meant to call, but I thought your phone would be ringing off the wall, so I didn’t want to bother you”?
Unfortunately, it seems like excuses are being offered from both sides of the fence.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!