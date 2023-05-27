Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Editor’s Note: This column was originally printed for Memorial Day on May 26, 2012.

When I was a youngster, Memorial Day meant a special time to visit the cemeteries where family members were laid to rest.

I would help my mother gather flowers to put in vases. The flowers were grown in mother’s garden. There were irises, gladiolas, peonies and lilacs — all the flowers that were in bloom in the spring.

There would be many phone calls among my mother’s sisters and brothers in North Platte as to who was taking what, where and when. Who would be riding in which car and which cemetery would we go to first?

This was a big deal. None of us asked to be excused from going. No one even thought of asking. It was that important. We were expected to help and we did. Without being told, I knew it was important. I had been witness to a family tradition. Words weren’t needed. I saw the tenderness in my mother’s face as she prepared the flowers.

For decades, Memorial Day was observed on May 30, and first known as Decoration Day. In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. This changed Memorial Day to the last Monday in May, creating a three-day weekend for many employees. This change went into effect in 1971. The same law also declared Memorial Day a federal holiday.

When that change happened, the observance of Memorial Day changed.

Before we knew it, Memorial Day became:

School ends and summer begins.

Get the boat out and head for the water.

Barbeques and picnics.

Travel and vacation.

The day the pool opens ( just ask a kid).

All of these activities are wonderful family affairs, but in all the fun Americans have forgotten the meaning of Memorial Day.

It was discovered by a Gallup Poll that only 28% of Americans could identify the purpose of Memorial Day. So, in 2000 the White House Commission on Remembrance, established by Congress, felt it was necessary to act. They founded the National Moment of Remembrance.

At 3 p.m., on Memorial Day, Americans are asked to stop whatever they are doing for one entire minute to remember the men and women who fought and died serving their country.

Also in my research, I learned flags should be flown half-staff from sunrise to noon on Memorial Day. The flags should be then quickly be brought to full staff at noon.

The flag is a very powerful symbol. When I lived in Washington, D.C., 20 years ago, I got to see Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. Volunteers place a flag at every marker. What a moving remembrance.

Don’t forget, we too, have a National Cemetery close by — Fort McPherson, near Maxwell.

This poem, written by Jeanie Gilbert, describes Fort McPherson National Cemetery on Memorial Day.

Standing at Fort McPherson

“The grass is bright green, bending slightly in the breeze.

A contrast to the white markers,

That break up the green expanse.

Perfectly straight rows in every direction.

More than can be counted.

Every stone bears a name,

Friends, neighbors, family, strangers.

One common factor – the United States of America.

The ground you stand on.

Today there are flags, moving in the breeze.

Red, white and blue. One for each.

There is beauty – there is sadness.

Both touch your soul and pull at your heart.

Honor them — for their service.

Remember them — for their sacrifice.

Thank them — for your freedom

Never forget why you are free.”

So, as you honor your own loved ones on Memorial Day — don’t forget the Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m.