Older folks may remember the Fram oil filter commercial from the 1970s: “The choice is yours. You can pay me now or pay me later.”

It applies to North Platte’s housing challenges, outlined in last Sunday’s Telegraph.

Our story’s recap of year-end 2022 statistics alone ought to settle disputes that we all must build more new places to live — and fix up or recycle older, cheaper homes — even before job-creating projects like Sustainable Beef open for business.

New 2022 sale listings were the lowest since at least 2017 — an average of about 32 per month.

Homes sold more than twice as fast than two years ago, for nearly $200,000 on average.

New-home building permits equaled 2018’s total. Their 2021 total was even lower.

Meanwhile, 11.4% of existing homes were rated in “below normal,” “poor” or “very poor” condition by the Lincoln County Assessor’s Office. That percentage runs up to 20% to 25% in three areas north and one south of the Union Pacific tracks.

We needed more and more updated housing — of all types — even before the beef plant, District 177, rail park, etc.

North Platte must use every tool it has to lure homebuilders. Including tax increment financing.

That’s where the old commercial comes in.

New homes need infrastructure. That’s what TIF covers. But if you hate TIF, there is an alternative:

Tell the city to install streets and water, sewer and electric lines itself. It would issue bonds for the work. You’d repay them through your taxes.

Then you wouldn’t put money in the hands of developers, which some detest.

Or …

Commit in advance, through TIF, to apply future increases in property taxes from new homes to reimburse the developer’s costs to put in those streets and utilities for the city.

TIF puts that debt on the developer’s tab, not the city’s. If the developer can’t recover all its infrastructure costs before 15 years, it eats the rest.

If you agree that North Platte needs more housing, those are our choices: Pay now or pay later.

That’s life. What do we want?