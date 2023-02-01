Rick Windham: Light Goose Conservation Action season begins Feb. 10

Happy Groundhog Day!

We have had some additional snow in the region this week, not much, but enough to put a blanket of snow across the landscape making everything look clean and pristine.

Enjoy it while you can. It is supposed to warm up through the weekend and into next week. It won’t be enough to burn off all the snow, but it won’t look as beautiful either.

For those that like snow goose hunting, keep your shotguns handy.

The Light Goose Conservation Action season begins Feb. 10. There are three hunting zones for 2023 and some slightly different hunting season dates. We are in the west zone and the season runs from Feb. 10 to April 5.

Be sure you pick up a copy of the Nebraska Game and Parks "2023 Waterfowl Guide" so you have all the specifics.

Nebraska’s 2023 spring turkey season dates have been set. The archery season will be open March 25 to May 31. A special Youth Shotgun season is set for April 8 to April 15. The regular shotgun season for everyone will open April 15 to May 31.

Brochures and permit applications are available at the North Platte NGPC office on State Farm Road, or online. A resident tag will cost $30 and a non-resident tag will cost $128. The special youth permit is $8. Good luck on your spring turkey hunt.

One change to this 2023 season is the restriction on the number of tags you can buy and the number of permits that will be issued to non-resident hunter.

Hunters can only have two permits for gobblers this season. It has been three permits in the past.

An unlimited number of non-resident hunter permits have been available in the past, but this season only 10,000 will be issued and they are going fast. These changes were made due to the decline in our turkey population.

Ice fishing

Our continued cold temperatures have kept quite a bit of ice back on area waters.

Daytime temperatures over the next few days will be warm and will probably cause some surface melting that will refreeze overnight. There will be solid ice around, but just keep in mind that re-frozen ice is never as strong as new ice.

The weather forecast looks good for being outside this weekend and for ice fishing, but test the ice often and be careful.

Sutherland Reservoir and Lake Maloney anglers are catching enough walleye to keep them interested and on the ice. I’ve seen a couple of the Lake Maloney anglers fishing long into the night.

Our local interstate lakes have been a good place to jig through the ice. Anglers are catching bluegill, rock bass, largemouth bass, crappie, channel catfish, perch and a few northern pike.

Fly-fishing show

Looking for something different to do during February? Are you interested in fly-fishing?

Well then, perhaps a road trip to the Denver Fly-fishing Show is what you need? This is the 21st year for the show, which is Feb. 17-19 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center, at 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Boulevard in Aurora, Colorado.

There will be all the latest in flies, rods, reels, gear, plus you can sit in on seminars about fly tying or casting. If it is part of fly-fishing, you can probably find it here.

Admission is $18 per day, $28 for a two day pass and $38 for all three days. Children 6 to 12 years of age will cost $5, kids five and younger are free.

Enjoy your time in the outdoors this weekend.