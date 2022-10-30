The choice is yours on Rec Center sales tax; it should be “yes”

North Platte’s lone local ballot issue in this year’s general election certainly wound up there after much hullabaloo.

City voters must decide Nov. 8 whether to renovate and expand the 1976 North Platte Recreation Complex, improve the 1951 Cody Pool for the first time since 1980 and relocate and rebuild the city’s skate park, all with $52.5 million to be funded over time by a temporary half-cent boost in the city’s 1.5-cent sales tax rate.

It took a turbocharged petition drive to hand you that decision after the City Council split over putting the issue on the ballot directly.

We backed that petition drive, urging you to support a public vote regardless of your thoughts on this project.

It should be your decision, we wrote in August. And now you get to make it.

Here’s the first thing we want to say: The petition drive is over.

Here’s the second: We believe North Platte must take this opportunity for once-in-a-generation upgrades to our recreation facilities — for all our sakes and those of the people we want to take all the jobs we’ll be adding soon.

More on that in a moment. But we meant what we wrote before: It is up to you.

Defending the right of Nebraskans to decide certain matters at the ballot box was and is a separate question, and likely a more important one, from what you’re being asked to decide now.

Each must be decided on its own merits, as you did with the petitions.

If North Platte’s voters reject this half-cent infrastructure tax — as was the case three years ago, when the city wanted to fund nuts-and-bolts projects with it — that’s part of governing ourselves. And all of us will have to live with the result.

That said, it comes down to what North Platte residents want their city to provide toward their quality of life.

People in most cities do want their government to provide at least some recreational amenities. Parks. Trails. Libraries. Swimming pools. Ballfields. Recreation centers. The list can go on.

Some of our city’s elected officials disagree. They’ve gone so far as to say North Platte has no business providing residents more than the mundane basics: public safety, streets, utilities.

There’s room to discuss whether certain types of amenities need be part of city services. But when we agreed the city needed to divest Iron Eagle Golf Course the idea of public golf wasn’t why. It was the proven issues with its flood-prone site.

Do you count recreation among those things we must jointly support to make North Platte worth living in?

If you do, then we can’t ignore that our once up-to-date Rec Center needs work. Ditto Cody Pool, which remains popular but has been in place for 71 years.

People of a new generation often want more or different things in a rec center or pool. Many of you have said so.

This is the time. Costs will only go up.

Bob Barr, our city recreation superintendent, made a telling point at Tuesday’s forum on the sales-tax vote. He often hears people complain — as we and you have — that “there’s nothing here for the kids to do.”

So what will we do about it?

North Platte typically hates taxes more than most. But to us, employing the half-cent infrastructure sales tax — as voters in 33 Nebraska cities already have — recognizes residents’ concerns with local tax burdens.

Why? Because we wouldn’t be paying the entire $52.5 million to be raised.

Our visitors and commuter workers would help pay for the kind of Rec Center, outdoor pool and skate park that we want — and that they also could use when they’re here.

Property taxpayers shouldn’t be asked to shoulder that burden, certainly not alone. Sales taxes are the best option.

We applaud the willingness of Scottsbluff’s YMCA to partner with our city to manage our recreation facilities. It’s worth pursuing even if voters say “no” on Nov. 8.

But that’s to decide later. That’s not the question before you in 10 days.

This one is: If you want better recreation facilities, will you pay 50 cents more for every $100 you spend on taxable items (groceries are not taxed, remember) to get them?

If so, vote “YES” for the half-cent sales tax. We believe you should.