Brewer: Let’s take a lesson from Lincoln

I wanted to take a break from the politics I usually discuss in this article and instead reflect on some things we should all be thankful for. Between the virus and the past election, a lot of folks are concerned and worried about our divided country.

In the fall of 1863, President Lincoln created the Thanksgiving federal holiday. It amazes me that he could think of a reason to give thanks at that point in time. If you think 2020 was a rough year, consider 1863.

In January the president released the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing millions of Americans from bondage, but enraging the slave-holding states and further deepening the divide in the nation, stoking the fires of war.

In March, the first conscription act began drafting men for the war. Riots raged for days in New York City. The U.S. Navy shelled the city and the U.S. Army shot citizens in the streets. Over 100 people were killed.

The battles of Chancellorsville, Vicksburg, Gettysburg, Chickamauga and Chattanooga all happened in 1863. Hundreds of thousands of casualties were suffered on both sides.