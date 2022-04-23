From the pulpit: Apr. 23

Easter people

“We are an Easter People, and Alleluia is our song.”

— St. Pope John Paul II

Jesus came and stood in their midst and said to them, “Peace be with you.” When he had said this, he showed them his hands and his side. The disciples rejoiced when they saw the Lord.

Jesus said to them again, “Peace be with you. As the Father has sent me, so I send you.”

— John 20: 19-21

Happy Easter! As Christians, for many centuries, the Easter season has been celebrated for more than just a day. Yes, the actual day of Easter Sunday carries extraordinary grace and solemnity. However as Christians, we are an Easter people. We sing Alleluia with our whole heart, in every day of the year. We also celebrate an “Octave” of Easter, which is the first whole week after Easter Sunday, and is celebrated with the same solemnity and Easter joy as on Easter Sunday itself.

Then we continue to celebrate Easter until Pentecost, which by its name, tells us that it is 50 days after the Resurrection. During that time, we continue Easter Alleluia and the graces given in the Risen Lord Jesus, especially as we hear the readings on Sundays of the many Resurrection appearances of Jesus to His disciples.

Yet that is not the end. If we are truly an Easter people and Alleluia is our song, we celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus every day, every Sunday especially. Sunday is a new day, the day of glory and praise in honor of the Lord Jesus’ powerful conquering of the grave, sin and death. And He says to us, “Peace be with you.” Jesus wants us to live a peaceful life, full of what Easter morning proves to us: He Is Risen!

St. Francis of Assisi once said: “Lord, help me to live this day, quietly, easily. To lean upon Thy great strength, trustfully, restfully. To wait for the unfolding of Thy will, patiently, serenely. To meet others, peacefully, joyously. To face tomorrow, confidently, courageously.”

To live each day in such a way is to live Easter. To seek Easter. To share Easter.

How do you live as an Easter people? How does your life proclaim the peace and joy Easter Sunday renews in us through Jesus Christ?

We are an Easter people, and yes, Alleluia is our song. Sing it loudly, sing it with all confidence in the resurrected Lord Jesus.

This is your Easter! Jesus’ gift to you is His peace. Live it and proclaim it! Alleluia! Amen!

The Rev. Joshua Brown

St. Patrick Catholic Church

North Platte