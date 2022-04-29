From the pulpit: April 30

Troubles

All of us are affected by troubles from time to time. Merriam-Webster gives several definitions for a crisis. I want to consider “a situation that has reached a critical phase” (merriam-webster.com). That definition hits home for many. When I think of someone in that sort of crisis, I think of people at the end of their resources, looking for a way out of their situation or greatly need help. It is in those kinds of problems that Jesus desires to meet individuals and offer Himself to them. The Bible provides several examples, but the one I would like to consider is when Jesus called Simon (who became Peter). Let’s take a moment to view Simon’s crisis, how Jesus met him, and the change in Simon’s life.

Luke 5:1-11 gives the story of how Jesus called Simon. Jesus met him at a particular crisis in his life. Simon fished all night and caught nothing. (Luke 5:5a, English Standard Version). Simon’s vocation was fishing, and he found great success in doing it all of his life. His fishing night showed a crisis in that he probably was exhausted and had nothing to show for his labors. Often, our situations result from our efforts (that we believe to be excellent) that yield no or less desirable results, leaving us frustrated.

Jesus uniquely met Simon. While Peter was washing his nets, Jesus got into his boat and told him to move it a little bit away. From there, Jesus taught a crowd of people (Luke 5:3, English Standard Version). I appreciate that Jesus came to Peter. Jesus will also come to us. He invites us to allow Him to access our lives. Peter complied with Jesus’ request to move the boat. Frequently, Jesus begins by asking us something small. He draws us to Himself.

Now, Jesus asks Simon for something more significant. Finishing, he said to Simon, “Put out into the deep and let down your nets for a catch” (Luke 5:4b). Peter objected, “Master, we toiled all night and took nothing!” and then said, “But at your word I will let down the nets” (Luke 5:5). Simon expressed his crisis and frustration that after fishing all night, they caught nothing. God desires for us to communicate to Him about the pressures we face. Simon then said that since Jesus asked him to let down his nets, he would. It is good to ponder the truth that when Jesus asks us to do something, we can do it confidently because He has a perfect purpose for us.

The result of Simon’s obedience was a catch of so many fish that it took two boats, and they were nearly sinking (Luke 5:7). Jesus performed a miracle that impacted Peter’s belief in Jesus. That miracle reflected the goodness of Jesus in such a way to Simon that he fell before Jesus in worship and said, “Depart from me, for I am a sinful man, O Lord” (Luke 5:8). Simon was ready to repent from his sins. Jesus assured him, “Do not be afraid; from now on you will be catching men” (Luke 5:10b). Simon’s life changed dramatically. Luke records His response to Jesus’ words: “And when they had brought their boats to land, they left everything and followed him” (Luke 5:11). Simon was so convinced that he made an extraordinary commitment in his willingness to follow Jesus with his life.

Are you facing a present crisis? If so, follow the example of Simon. Express to the Lord your frustration about your hardship. Then, welcome Jesus into your “boat,” your situation of difficulty. Listen for what Jesus may be asking of you through the problem. As you follow His lead, accept what He works to accomplish in your life. He wants our patience and our love for Him and Others. Finally, allow Jesus to draw you to a more profound commitment to Him. Allow Jesus to use your situation to make you a better person as you yield to Him.

Pastor Robert B. Litzenberger III

Brady Community Church